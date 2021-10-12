Shares

UAP Old Mutual has signed a deal with the Kenya Urban People Association (KUPA) to provide its members with a last expense insurance cover. The insurance cover is aimed at assisting members to manage last respect expenses in the event of the death of a nuclear and extended family member.

Through the partnership, UAP Old Mutual will underwrite a funeral cover benefit to include funeral services and a cash pay-out to meet the expenses of a funeral.

KUPA members can access this benefit for as low as Ksh. 570 per month. An additional dependant (child) and parents can be covered at an extra premium depending on the preferred benefits under the cover. Children are covered up to the age of 18 or up to age 24 if they are still under parents’ care and in school/college. The minimum age for children is 3 months while the upper age limit for the principal member, spouse and parents is 75 years at entry and maximum exit age at 85 years subject to continuous cover renewal.

“For a monthly fee of as low as Ksh. 100, we have been able to support our members through provision of funeral services. We are glad that through this partnership, our members and their dependents can now have an enhanced ability to meet the costs related to the funeral of their loved one,” stated John Otolo, CEO of KUPA.

On his part, UAP Old Mutual Group CEO Arthur Oginga, highlighted that the last expense cover is aimed at easing the financial burden on families so that they can mourn in peace, “The loss of a loved one is never easy, and we believe through this partnership, KUPA members and their families will have one less thing to worry about.”

The UAP last expense solution has benefits for registered and non-registered Groups including chamas, church members, welfare groups, alumni associations, and resident community associations among others.