Old Mutual has won the Innovation Award in the Group Life Best Practice category at the recently held Association of Kenyan Insurers (AKI) Awards. The award was in recognition of its ongoing commitment to pioneering solutions in Life Assurance.

The company was also ranked third best in the highly competitive General Insurance Company of the Year category, testifying to its dedication to excellence and customer-centricity. In the individual categories, two agents, Caroline Karanja and Anthony Karume were feted for their remarkable performance as first and second runners up respectively in the Top Agent by Premium Volume category.

Old Mutual advisors; Jackline Muiga, Samuel Wainaina, Caroline Karanja, and Lovelyn Atwine were also named amongst the most outstanding Top Advisors in Kenya. The company’s advisors not only bolster the business but also enrich the experiences of its valued clients.

Speaking while receiving the awards, Old Mutual East Africa Group CEO Arthur Oginga commented, “These awards serve to motivate us at Old Mutual by recognizing our commitment to innovation, excellence, and superior service delivery. We remain steadfast in our mission to empower individuals and businesses through comprehensive insurance solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of our customers.”

The AKI Awards, now in their 22nd edition, celebrate excellence among insurance companies, agents, and financial advisors, fostering competition and driving innovation in these fields.