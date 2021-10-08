Shares

Kenya Airways has announced that it will start operating additional flights from Kenya to the United Kingdom beginning October 11th. This follows Kenya’s removal from the UK’s travel red list to amber.

In the new schedule, travelling from Nairobi to London Heathrow will cost Ksh. 88,775 on a round trip. On the other hand, a flight from Nairobi to London City (LCY), United Kingdom will cost a customer Ksh. 113,140.

The cost from Mombasa to London is Ksh. 104,370 while Kisumu to London is Ksh. 104,080.

Kenya was moved from the UK’s red list travel ban to amber on 22 September and now the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advisory has been updated to coincide with the easing of rules. Additionally, vaccinated Kenyans will no longer require to quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

Travellers from Kenya were banned from entering the UK in April following the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the country.

Under the amber list rules, fully vaccinated passengers no longer need to quarantine but will be able to replace their day 2 test with a cheaper lateral flow test, reducing the cost of tests on arrival into England.

Anyone testing positive will need to isolate and take a confirmatory PCR test, at no additional cost to the traveller. This means that the system will be genomically sequenced to help identify new variants, according to the UK Department for Transport.

“With Kenya off U.K.’s COVID-19 red to amber list of countries, we couldn’t be more excited to introduce additional flights. Starting 11th October 2021, you can now fly to London and back every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday,” read a tweet by Kenya Airways.