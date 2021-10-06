Shares

The Ministry of Interior & Coordination of National Government in line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110) has declared that Monday 11th October 2021 as a public holiday. This is due to the fact that Utamaduni Day falls on a Sunday.

This will be the first time that Kenyans will be celebrating Utamaduni Day since the name was changed from Moi day. The day is meant for citizens to recognize and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the country,

After the promulgation of the new Constitution in August 2010, Moi Day was scrapped. However, seven years later, one Gregory Oriaro took the matter to court, claiming that the law was never repealed to completely scrap it as a public holiday.

Justice George Odunga concurred, ruling that not unless Parliament amended Schedule 1 of the Public Holidays Act or the Interior Cabinet Secretary substituted the same for another date, October 10 would remain a public holiday.

After the holiday was reinstated, it was renamed to Utamaduni day via government-sponsored bill tabled in the National Assembly.