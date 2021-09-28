Shares

Nancie Mwai, a Beauty, lifestyle blogger and CEO of Shop New Level, has launched a new line of lipsticks under the brand Send Nudes Collection.

Commenting on the collection, Nancie says it took her 1 year 11 months and 9 days to achieve the goal.

“As a lover of nude lipsticks, I wanted to create a collection that made it easier for Melanin babes to get their ideal nude shade. Two years in the making, this buildable collection includes 5 bold shades that are made to suit any occasion,” read a post on her Instagram.

“Whether it is for work or play. The Send Nudes Collection is perfect lipsticks for anyone who wants to stand out from the rest. Say goodbye to ashy and casket-ready nudes,” Nancie added.

The collection has different shades of lipstick such as Sugar Baby, Come Baby Come, Choke Me, Morning After and Send Nudes.

In Kenya, the beauty industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors with personal care ranked high in market volumes, followed by skincare, which accounts for 60% of the profits. According to the Kenya Cosmetics and Personal Care report, the industry’s growth has expanded to 400% from Ksh. 26 billion to over Ksh. 100 billion in 2018 from 2014.

A report published by the Allied Market Research on the Cosmetics Products Market, the global cosmetics market garnered Ksh. 42 trillion ($380.2 billion) in 2019 and is projected to reach Ksh. 51 trillion ($463.5 billion) by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Increase in need for skincare products, demand for products made from natural ingredients, and attractive packaging fuel the growth of the global cosmetics market.