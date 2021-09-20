Shares

Emirates has begun a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months. The recruitment campaign aims to support its planned expansion operations.

Candidates interested in joining Emirates as cabin crew or as airport services agents can find out more about the job requirements and submit their application on www.emiratesgroupcareers.com.

The newly announced job vacancies are Dubai-based positions and frontline customer-facing roles. Both jobs offer exciting opportunities for friendly, energetic, and service-oriented people to meet and interact with the world as Emirates’ brand ambassadors.

The airline has gradually restored its network operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions around the world. Over the past few months, Emirates has been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other operational employees who were stood down when the pandemic forced a drastic reduction in flights last year.

The airline currently flies to over 120 cities, representing 90% of its pre-pandemic network, and it plans to restore 70% of its capacity by the end of the year. This includes bringing back more of its iconic A380 aircraft into active service.

Dubai has also led the world in its response to the pandemic thanks to its strong leadership and public-private sector cooperation. The rapid vaccination roll-out in the United Arab Emirates, and clear pandemic protocols have enabled Dubai to quickly and safely re-open to international tourism and business activities since July 2020.

Dubai continues to attract people from all over the world with its welcoming culture, tax-free environment, and leading infrastructure for living, working and recreation.