Mavazi Lifestyle Clothing, a local clothing chain store, has formally opened the new Mavazi For-You Mega Store in Nakuru City this morning.

Speaking at the opening of the new store, Mavazi Clothing Operations Manager Florence Mukuha said the firm is actively pursuing partnerships alongside an aggregator business model to sustain the firm’s growth. Ms. Mukuha confirmed that the fashion retailer has grown from less than 6 branches early this year to 16 partner aggregated branches currently.

The new store is an investment comprising supplier stocks from the aggregator partners and shareholders capital.

The new Mavazi For You Megastore with a variety of more than 5,000 store keeping units (SKUs) aims to have outlets in all major towns across the country due to customer demand for its high-quality brands.

“The Kenyan retail scene is evolving fast, and we are confident that such a partnership and aggregator business model will continue to accelerate our business growth while providing mutual value to our suppliers and customers,” Ms. Mukuha added.

The new store promises its customers a world-class shopping experience for quality items at affordable prices.

Ms. Mukuha added that by deploying the aggregator model, the brand is setting out to rewrite the fashion retailing game rules. “Our partnership with our suppliers provides us with a rare and cost-effective opportunity to market a wide range of fashion and lifestyle clothing under a trusted brand name,” she explained.

The new Mavazi For-You Mega Store is located along Pandit Nehru road, Nakuru City. The store has been tastefully outfitted to international clothing store standards and will provide a wide range of quality clothing fashion brands and accessories.

To celebrate the opening, customers at the new store will enjoy more than 20% discounts on a variety of carefully selected international and local lifestyle clothing items, footwear, babywear and accessories.

Mavazi Clothing has maintained a collection of suppliers providing quality items and merchandise with an aggregator business model. Unlike in the traditional retail model, aggregator suppliers provide sales items on a consignment basis with the products remaining in the control of the suppliers and payments whose terms are dictated by the suppliers settled promptly.

The Aggregator business model popularized by global e-commerce players provides a win-win platform for SMEs wishing to grow their business value by partnering with an established aggregator. An established aggregator such as Mavazi Clothing handles the sales and marketing functions through a network of physical and online retail outlets.

Typically, Aggregators gather goods or services from suppliers and place them for sale under their brand. Globally, Aggregators include cab-hailing platforms Uber and Bolt, hospitality booking solutions providers such as Booking.com, Airbnb among others.