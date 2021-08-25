Shares

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League draw will take place on Thursday 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey from 7pm EAT. The dates and kick-off times for the six group stage fixtures will be released by 1pm on Saturday 30 August.

The previous winners of the UEFA Champions League competition were Chelsea Football club.

The group stage fixtures will be as follows:

September

14/15 September: Group stage, Matchday 1

28/29 September: Group stage, Matchday 2

October

19/20 October: Group stage, Matchday 3

November

2/3 November: Group stage, Matchday 4

23/24 November: Group stage, Matchday 5

December

7/8 December: Group stage, Matchday 6

13 December: Round of 16 draw

February

15/16/22/23 February: Round of 16, first legs

March

8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16, second legs

18 March: Quarter-final & Semi-final draw

April

5/6 April: Quarter-finals, first legs

12/13 April: Quarter-finals, second legs

26/27 April: Semi-finals, first legs

May

3/4 May: Semi-finals, second legs

28 May: Final – Saint Petersburg Stadium

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

A total of 32 teams will compete in the Champions League group stage, 26 qualifying via their 2020/21 league position in domestic competition. A further six will come through the play-off round.

The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four for the group stage and play each other both at home and away. The top two will advance to the round of 16. Teams cannot face another side from their national association in the group stage.

The round of 16 is scheduled to take place in February and March 2022. The quarterfinals will be in April and the semifinals will be held in late April and early May 2022. The final will take place at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia on 28 May 2022.

Additionally, the UEFA Youth League returns in 2021/22, with 64 teams. The title was last won by Real Madrid in August 2020. The teams will be split into the UEFA Champions League and domestic champions. They will both be drawn in August and begin in September. The knockout phase will bein with the playoffs on 8 and 9 February. The final four team tournament will be in Nyon between 22 and 25 April. The full list of contenders in both tournaments will be confirmed after the UEFA Champions League playoffs on August 25.

The UEFA Champions League is an annual club football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and contested by top division European clubs. All matches will be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays apart from the preliminary round final, which takes place on a Friday, and the final, which takes place on a Saturday. The third qualifying round second legs will be played on a Tuesday due to the 2021 UEFA Super Cup on the following Wednesday.