A hard fighting Kenya Women’s Rugby team narrowly lost 16-15 at home to Colombia at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday. The result ended the team’s, nicknamed Kenya Lionesses, Rugby World Cup qualification hopes.

It was a close contest with Colombian winger Maria Alzuaga opening the scoring with two penalties for a 6-0 lead. The Kenyans had lost captain Julie Nyambura to the sin bin.

Alzuaga, who was voted man of the match went over the whitewash for an unconverted try, the South Americans leading 11-0 before Kenya number eight Leah Wambui benefitted from Bernadette Olesia’s hard work to touch down with Grace Adhiambo converting on the stroke of half time for an 11-7 score.

Adhiambo’s second half penalty made it 11-10 before Janet Okello scored from a quick penalty as Kenya led 15-11. Yellow cards in quick succession to Wambui and Mitchelle Akinyi proved costly for the Lionesses who conceded a second try through Alzuaga.

Late Kenyan pressure came to naught, Colombia elated at the end as they secured repechage qualification at the expense of the Lionesses.

Kenya Head Coach Felix Oloo had named the side to face Colombia which included;

15.Sinaida Nyachio, 14. Sinaida Aura, 13. Janet Okello, 12. Philadelphia Olando, 11.Christabel Lindo, 10.Grace Adhiambo, 9. Judith Auma, 1.Juliet Nyambura (capt), 2. Staycy Atieno, 3. Evelyne Kalemera, 4. Bernadette Olesia, 5. Peruce Muyuka, 6. Mitchelle Akinyi, 7. Enid Ouma, 8. Leah Wambui REPLACEMENTS 16. Knight Otwoma, 17. Mercy Migongo, 18. Rose Otieno, 19. Naomi Amuguni, 20. Laureen Akoth, 21. Faith Marindany, 22. Sarah Oluche, 23. Moreen Muritu.

The Colombia squad included;

15.Valentina Tapias, 14. Leidy Garcia, 13. Leidy Soto, 12. Daniela Alzate, 11. Maria Alzuaga, 10. Maria Lopera, 9. Andrea Ramirez, 1. Luxora Suarez, 2. Camila Cardona, 3. Claudia Betancur, 4. Maribel Mestra, 5. Katherine Vallejo, 6. Catalina Arango, 7. Laura Alvarez, 8. Nicole Acevedo REPLACEMENTS 16. Natalia Barajas, 17. Sharon Morales, 18. Angela Lozano, 19. Annagith Vargas, 20. Valeria Cuartas, 21. Yina Quintero, 22. Laura Diosa, 23. Isabel Romero.

You can watch the game below;