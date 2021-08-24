Shares

To satisfy design and functionality, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro moon phase collection is a leader of smartwatch evolution, giving users a premium look and feel.

Huawei has implemented the moon phase collection into its new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro to align with its premium and high-end design. With the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro moon phase Collection, users can easily observe tide times, astronomy and moon phase on their wrists, aiding in easier exploration. The watch face will also display the time of sunrise and sunset every day, along with 8 moon phases.

The smartwatch has a titanium body and ceramic back shell which adds a luxury touch to the smartwatch and further enhances durability. This is further complemented by the scratch resistant sapphire glass for the 1.39 inch AMOLED display.

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection comes with a 2 week long battery on a single charge. Users can also wirelessly charge the smartwatch, where a five-minute charge gives it up to 10 hours of use. The smartwatch also supports reverse wireless charging with compatible Huawei smartphones.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is also capable of monitoring blood oxygen levels (SpO2), which allows users to better understand their physical condition. The health management features extend to sleep monitoring with the Huawei TruSleep 2.0 which tracks sleep stages, real-time heart rate, breathing during sleep, as well as analyzing sleep quality while offering more than two hundred tips for sleep quality improvement.

For fitness tracking, the Huawei GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection has additional professional workout modes, covering almost all sports scenes and providing professional and accurate sports data. The new smartwatch comes with Golf and Skiing tracking modes, which help the user improve their performance overall.

It also comes with more than a 100 workout modes along with 10 pre-installed runner training courses that include an introduction course, a fat burning running course, endurance-boosting course and more, each suited for different types of users. Additionally, the smartwatch can also automatically detect workouts such as outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor walking, indoor running, elliptical and rower and provide accurate data on the entire activity.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase collection is also water resistant up to 5ATM, meaning users can take it for a swim or enjoy water sports without worry.

The smartwatch also comes with a wide range of smart features including a Bluetooth calling feature which allows users to answer, reject or even dial back recent calls directly from their smartwatch itself. Users can also control music playback with a few taps and use the remote shutter for easier photography.