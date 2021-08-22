Shares

The Nokia G10 is another budget phone in Nokia’s 2021 lineup. It falls in the highly competitive mid-range category but has managed to stand out from the crowd. The G10 comes with decent features and some extra perks that set it apart from some of its competitors.

Here’s an in-depth look into the phone.

Design

It has an attractive, Scandinavian design with a matte finish that resists fingerprints. This also gives the phone a good grip so it’s not prone to falling. The screen is 6.50 inches with a teardrop notch for the front camera. This, coupled with 1600 by 720 resolution, the display is pretty clear making the phone good for watching videos and other entertainment uses. At the back, you’ll find a circular camera cluster, and Nokia’s logo is engraved on the case. The phone is available in two stunning colours; Dusk and Night

There’s a power button that is integrated with a fingerprint sensor on the right side. You’ll also find the volume button on that side. On the left side, there’s a SIM/SD card slot and a designated Google Assistant button.

Performance

It runs on Android 11 with monthly security updates for 3 years. This assures users of utmost protection from viruses and other threats. Additionally, it will get 2 major operating system updates meaning it will last for several years.

The 3GB/4GB RAM coupled with a 32GB/64GB expandable memory gives the phone a smooth performance sufficient for everyday use. Additionally, the Nokia G10 doesn’t have any bloatware which maximizes its performance speeds.

Camera

The Nokia G10 has a triple rear camera comprising a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. It outdoes itself in good lighting giving users some pretty good pictures and videos. It also performs well in low light though the images are not as sharp. The front camera is 8 megapixels which allow users to take decent selfies. It has a great depth of field and photos are pretty clear.

Battery

The G10 has a large 5,050 mAh battery that can last up to 3 days depending on usage. Even with heavy use, it’s almost impossible to drain it in a day. This certainly stands out not only in its price range but also in the entire smartphone market. However, it doesn’t have fast charging capabilities so it’s best to charge your phone overnight.

Verdict

The phone is well built with an exceptional battery life giving users value for their money. You also get a workable camera, smooth performance, and a great display. With such features, the Nokia G10 is certainly worth a try. You can get it at Ksh. 15,000.