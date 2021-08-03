Shares

Safaricom has announced an increase in Skiza revenue share for artists and content creators by 33%. Following the revenue increase, more than 20,000 artists and content-creators are set to benefit from increased earnings of 40% from all their tunes on the platform.

“We launched Skiza in 2009 as an avenue to connect content-creators to their fans and it has since grown to become the preferred mobile entertainment service for more than 9 million Kenyans. Our decision to increase artist and content-creators revenue share by 33% will act as a further boost to the creative industry to support talent growth and sustainability,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The increase in revenue share will be effective for all content on the platform from 1st July, 2021 and will apply to both music and non-music tones.

The move by Safaricom is a timely boost for artists and content-creators who have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which has reduced engagement with their audience, significantly cutting their earnings. The entertainment sector including the Skiza service has also been affected by reduced customer spending in the face of the pandemic.

Safaricom added that the measure is part of its long-term commitment to the support and growth of the entertainment industry in Kenya through innovation.

Recently, in June, Safaricom launched Baze, a digital video platform connecting content creators and smartphone customers. Baze further provides content creators with an avenue to generate earnings by taking a revenue share on customer subscriptions.