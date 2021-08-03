Shares

Mizizi Africa Homes has emerged top in the Top score brands Real Estate Awards 2021. The developer has been recognized as the most affordable mid-plan housing company in Kenya.

The win has been attributed to the developer’s provision of diverse housing options that fit into residential neighborhoods and supports walkability, locally-serving retail spaces and public transportation.

The Top Score Brands Real Estate Awards recognize new house designs with advanced and modern features. Such features include extra private rooms that can be used as a library or office, and spacious parking areas at very competitive rates.

Commenting on the achievement, Mizizi Africa Homes CEO George Mburu said, “We are very pleased to receive this recognition of our sustained efforts in offering homes and investment solutions that are pocket-friendly, high quality and reflective of the dynamic needs of our diverse clientele.”

Mizizi Africa Homes has been adding multi-functional spaces to key features like master bedroom, sunken lounge, dining area and windows. The developer also provides extra rooms that can be converted to home office while the rooftop can be turned into a retreat or an entertainment spot.

The new designs are cheaper compared to stand-alone units in a gated community with choice of flat roofs giving a big reduction in cost of roofing that is proving beneficial to both the developer and customers.

“We took this deliberate move to ensure we continue playing an integral role in provision of affordable housing especially for first-time home buyers and younger families,” added Mburu.

The latest award becomes the fourth in Mizizi Africa Homes’ stable and second major award after last years’ 2020 Real Estate Excellence Award for the best low-cost housing developer in Kenya.