Shares

Pipit Global has partnered with Cellulant to enable consumers in Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Mali, Senegal, and Ghana to make transactions through the Pipit platform at lower rates.

The partnership between the two companies will enable Africans in the UK and the EU to conveniently send cash, top-up an eWallet, send money to a bank account and pay bills for their families.

Africans in the diaspora from any of the listed African countries can also pay for an eCommerce order and have the goods delivered in Africa.

“We believe that for Africans to thrive, we need to purposefully create bridges that lessen the geographical, wealth and social gaps and link communities and their resources with others. Cellulant using technology to build new types of networks that connect those who have goods and services with those who need them. We are happy to extend our digital payments platform, Tingg, and support Pipit’s work in connecting the African Diaspora with low-cost payment solutions that allow them to support their families in the continent,” said David Waithaka, Cellulant’s Chief Business Officer for Enterprise.

In the UK, migrant workers from Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Mali, Senegal, and Ghana can access the Pipit platform through the PayPoint network. The network has more than 28,000 cash acceptance points across the UK and 35,000 points across the Western EU countries.

Commenting on the partnership, Ollie Walsh, CEO of Pipit said, “Going live in these countries is a big step forward for intra-African remittances. 70% of African’s who migrate stay on the continent of Africa where the cost of sending money home across African borders is much higher than the fees for sending cash home from the EU – and can reach 20% in some corridors. Pipit, along with Cellulant, can now solve this problem by making it cheaper and safer for migrants to send cash to their families at home.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating demand for digital financial products, the Cellulant-Pipit partnership is bridging the gap between continents. This will make it easier for customers to access financial services with ease.