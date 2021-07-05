Shares

Kenya Power has intensified its campaign to promote public safety and reduce energy losses. The national electricity distributor recently removed illegal connections along Lunga Lunga Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area in a bid to cut on the company’s losses attributed to illegal power lines.

Speaking during the demolition exercise Kenya Power MD and CEO, Bernard Ngugi said the recent increase in the Company’s system losses is partly caused toby a surge in illegal activities on its electricity network. “We have seen a rise in the number of electrical accidents occasioned by illegal power lines, notably in informal settlements. Illegal connections cause safety concerns since they do not adhere to global standards. Regrettably, some of these incidents have led to the loss of property, limbs and in the worst case scenario, lives,” added Mr. Ngugi.

The MD said illegal power connections are also done using materials vandalized from Kenya Power infrastructure, and cautioned stern action was being taken against perpetrators of power theft.

“Most of the connections are done using wrong and unsafe materials and this poses a serious danger to both human beings and animals. We want to caution those engaging in these illegal activities that the law will deal firmly with them. Some residents of informal settlements are paying cartels as much as Ksh. 1,000 per month yet they use one bulb. If they were using legally connected power, the much they would pay is about Ksh. 250 per month,” added Mr. Ngugi.

During the raid, several materials used in power theft including wires were recovered and at least three people arrested at Viwandani area along Lunga Lunga Road.

Commercial losses contribute about half of the Company’s system losses which stood at 23.46% as at June 2020. There are various forms of electricity theft which include illegal connections, tampering with meters to ensure the meter records lower consumption units, and meter bypasses.

“In a bid to reverse this trend, the Company is carrying out various public sensitization campaigns in partnership with the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to educate customers and the general public on electrical safety as well as caution them on illegal connections,” added Mr. Ngugi,

The utility firm is working in collaboration with security agencies to heighten surveillance of the grid network and all Company systems to arrest illegal connections, fraud and other illegal activities affecting the business.

In the Kenyan 2010 Constitution, the Energy Act 2019 prescribes stiff penalties for those caught engaging in electricity theft. This includes a fine of Ksh. 1,000,000 or one year imprisonment or both for the offence of illegal connection and electricity theft.