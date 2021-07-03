Shares

Maisha Developments has begun construction on 259 apartments within the Tilisi development in outer Nairobi.

The two and three-bedroom apartments are set to be completed within two years as phase one of the apartment schemes. The schemes dubbed Maisha Mapya and Maisha Makao will offer nearly 600 apartments upon completion.

“These two schemes offer a new level of value for first-time and more established buyers, with apartments that start at just Sh4.4m, but come with gardens, swimming pools, gyms, sports courts, club houses, convenience shops and private parking spaces. These kinds of features are never normally available in apartments in that price range,” said Mr. Kavit Shah, CEO of Maisha Developments.

The apartments also offer a low-cost way into the Tilisi development. Tilisi is characterized by parks and green spaces, jogging and cycling circuits, as well as a school, shopping mall, and stand-alone villas.

“COVID-19 has certainly hit buying power, but whenever real estate demand dips it is the least attractive property that ends up unsold in a thinner market. Exceptional offers, which, for instance, deliver larger and better-quality apartments or provide a serene and spacious setting with strong infrastructure, continue to attract buyers by presenting unusual buying opportunities,” added Mr. Shah.

The Maisha schemes are set over 10 acres within Tilisi and the latest series of highly successful projects launched at Tilisi. Other projects in Tilisi include ALP West, grade A warehouses by African Logistics Properties and Tilisi Views, luxury villas by Tilisi Developments.

Maisha Developments using front-end technology for the build, with the apartments built using aluminium foamwork which is a building technology in developed markets.