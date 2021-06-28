Shares

Showmax has made it possible to know almost everything that happens in the lives of our favourite celebrities through reality shows. But what are their lives like beyond showbiz, fame and social media? With these reality shows on Showmax, some of the biggest celebrities from Africa open up their lives to viewers for the first time.

From Laycon’s I am Laycon to Sauti Sol’s Sol Family, you can now get to know your favorite stars a bit better through these shows.

1. Sauti Sol – Sol Family S1 and 2

Sauti Sol have received numerous accolades including a MTV Africa Music Awards win for Best Group, MTV Europe Music Awards win for Best African Act and a BET Awards nomination. Most recently, they were part of the team that produced Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning album Twice as Tall.

Sol Family, which just wrapped its second season, offers a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of Sauti Sol’s band members Bien, Chimano, Savara and Polycarp, as well as their Sol Generation protégés Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller. Binge-watch all episodes on Showmax.

Also check out Kenya’s beloved celebrity couple and award-winning musicians Nameless and Wahu in This Love. This Love is a docu-reality series that explores their past and present through their love for family and music.

2. Laycon – I Am Laycon and Big Brother S5 Naija Reunion

Coming from humble beginnings, the 27-year-old musician and philosophy graduate had to hustle his way through life before landing a spot in Biggie’s house. While there he warmed his way into the hearts of fans across the continent with his wit and lyrical genius.

Straight out of Big Brother Naija, and with two mega hit songs to his name after only a month, Laycon landed his own reality show, I Am Laycon, Showmax’s first-ever Nigerian Original.

I Am Laycon follows Laycon through his journey as he settles into life as a celebrity, while juggling his personal relationships and growing music career in one of Africa’s biggest cities, Lagos.

Also catch Laycon and other BBN S5 housemates as they serve up drama for one last time in the Big Brother Naija S5 Reunion, which recently premiered on Showmax.

3. Kelly Khumalo – Life with Kelly Khumalo S1 and 2

Kelly Khumalo is one of South Africa’s biggest music stars. She has been named Best Female Artist at the South African Music Awards, sold millions of albums, and opened for Grammy winner Missy Elliott.

In recent years, Kelly has made headlines for more than just her undeniable talent, like her turbulent relationship with her son’s father, hip-hop star Jub Jub. The conspiracy theories surrounding the death of her daughter’s father, Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa and her divorce from her sister, Zandie are all some of the aspects that make her life more interesting.

Her reality show, Life with Kelly Khumalo, now in its second season, offers an intimate glimpse at the woman behind the headlines.

Life with Kelly Khumalo won Best Structured Soapie Reality at the 2021 South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTAs).

4. Babes Wodumo – Uthando Lodumo

South African star Babes Wodumo burst onto the scene with Wololo, featuring Mampintsha and Distruction Boyz, which garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. The song was also nominated as Record of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards. She was also featured in the Black Panther soundtrack.

The upcoming Showmax Original Uthando Lodumo follows Babes and Mampintsha in the build-up to their vibrant traditional wedding in April 2021.

The reality show, which premieres on Showmax on 30 June 2021, will also address an incident of gender-based violence in their relationship that trended on social media in 2019.

