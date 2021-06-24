Shares

With the much awaited 2021 WRC Safari Rally commencing, a lot of people are excited about witnessing the race, yet many do not know the rules. You have probably never heard of the Zero Car in racing. What is it? Read on to find out.

A Zero Car or route opening car is a car used in rallying to open the road for the competing cars.

The Zero Car’s role is to warn the public not to be surprised by the first car and to prepare spectators that the race about to begin. The Zero Car also gathers information on the track so that its driver can warn the organization if there is a problem on the stage.

In past races, only One Zero Car (number zero) was used. These days it is not unusual for a rally to have two or three zero cars (numbered 000, 00 and 0). The drivers of the Zero Car are usually experienced and retired rally drivers.

The cars can be ordinary production sport cars, old rally cars which lost homologation or are simply no longer competitive or even new models which the manufacturer wants to test before the homologation.

The driver and co-driver of the Zero Car wear normal safety equipment like helmets, racing suits, etc. The Zero Car is usually driven at almost rally pace.

Zero Cars, however, should not be confused with the organization car or the FIA inspection car, which also passes through the special stage before the rally cars, but are driven much slower.

So now you know. Enjoy your while cheering your favorite racer.