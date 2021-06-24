Shares

The Facebook Journalism Project has partnered with Reuters to launch a free online training program for journalists, dubbed the Reuters Digital Journalism Course.

The Project works with publishers around the globe to strengthen the connection between journalists and the communities they serve.

Its training programs and partnerships work by doing the following.

Investing in organizations that fund quality journalism

Training newsrooms globally

Partnering with publishers and nonprofits to combat misinformation

Promote news literacy

Improve journalism

The Reuters Digital Journalism Course was developed after its Digital News Report found more people were using social media to access news. The course focuses on digital news gathering, verification and reporting, and publishing on social media. It also covers wellness and resilience training while reporting.

According to Facebook, the course is aimed at both seasoned journalists and industry newcomers. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Strategic Media Partnerships Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa said, “At Facebook, we are grateful to journalists across Africa who are working hard to keep their communities informed about the issues that matter. The Facebook Journalism Project will assist our region’s journalists in developing strong fundamental knowledge as they navigate the rapidly changing digital news landscape.”

This Digital Journalism Course aims to support journalists across English speaking countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing.

“With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential,” Reuters Executive Editor Gina Chua said in a statement.

To sign up for the course, interested applicants must create an account on the Reuters Digital Journalism course website. The course is also available to journalists from other parts of the world.