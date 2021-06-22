Shares

Kenya Power has launched a self-service portal for customers to conveniently apply for electricity connections from wherever they are. Customers can now use Kenya Power’s mobile phone App, My Power, to apply for electricity or visit the Kenya Power website using a computer or a mobile phone. The launch comes following a successful pilot phase during which 7,000 applications were processed through the online platform.

When making their applications, customers will be required to submit land or property ownership documents including ID cards and PIN certificates through the portal.

Upon application, customers will get a reference number that they can use to proactively query and track their application status via USSD code *977#. The company will also send customers text messages updating them on the status of their applications.

Commenting on the newly launched portal, Kenya Power MD and CEO Mr. Bernard Ngugi said, “The portal is in line with one of the Company’s core strategic pillars of enhancing customer experience aimed at making services more accessible to customers. The convenient application process will also help drive sales, which is among the key pillars of our turnaround strategy.”

In addition to the efficiency it offers, the self-service portal will eliminate fraud cases for customers from fraudsters who ask for payment for application forms or false claims.

“Electricity application has never attracted any charges and will remain free. This digitized process will help curtail opportunities for middlemen and fraudsters to exploit customers,” added Mr. Ngugi.

Some of the services customers can access include reporting power outages, carrying out prepaid token purchase queries, submitting meter readings to get actual monthly bills for post-paid customers, among others.

Kenya Power is also in the process of enhancing the new connection process in the full digitization of the network which is currently ongoing. Once fully complete, this will reduce the time taken to issue a quotation after application and make it easier to locate a customer’s premises in response to service requests.