East African Breweries Limited (EABL) recently hosted the top 20 World Class finals bartenders at the Trademark Hotel. The event was hosted to celebrate the Kenyan Diageo World class Finalist winner, Kelvin Thairu.

Mr. Thairu emerged victorious in a competition with 20 other contestants. He is now among the 55 mixologists globally battling for the coveted title of World Class Bartender of the Year.

This year’s global finals will take place in Madrid, Spain, and is the first-ever fully virtual event, which will start from the 4th – 8th July, 2021. The 5-day event will be packed with opportunities for people to watch and engage with virtual and interactive experiences. From events to trend-led panels, masterclasses to AR-bars, the entire festival has been re-defined to adapt to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The competition participants will be streamed live from around the world as they sip, shake and stir their way through a series of unique challenges set to test their bartending skills. The virtual festival will also some host the biggest names in the industry, all contributing to events taking place during the festival.

Other than representing Kenya at the Global Finals in Madrid, Kevin will also tour the Ketel One Distillery in Holland.

Commenting on the competition, National Advocacy Manager for Kenya, Douglas Duncanson said, “World Class Global Competition has been instrumental in transforming better drinking culture around the world. We are happy that even with the closure of on-trade bars, as Kenya Breweries we are continuously equipping bartenders with necessary life skills and knowledge, while keeping our mixologists community together.”

For the past seven years in Kenya, the World Class has supported, trained and inspired over 350,000 bartenders across the globe.