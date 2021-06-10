Shares

The Digital Storytelling Lab is calling on artists, filmmakers, digital storytellers, YouTubers and activists aged 18-25 living in Coventry or in Nairobi. Applicants should be interested in creating bold, thought provoking or playfully disruptive digital stories using immersive audio, interactive video or 360 video.

Applicants will also get a chance to develop work using tools from BBC R&D or Google Arts and Culture and work internationally with other artists to create and showcase new work.

The selected 12 selected artists will receive a cumulative stipend of Ksh. 520,000 (£3,400) and Production budgets of up to Ksh. 612,000 (£4,000).

To learn more about the program, interested applicants can sign up for one of our Youthful Cities: Digital Storytelling Lab Webinars on 24th June at 2 p.m. EAT and 28th June at 2 p.m. EAT.

Deadline for applications is Monday 12 July, 2021 at 7 p.m. EAT.

Through a 10 month program from July 2021 – March 2022, Youthful Cities: Digital Storytelling Lab will take the 12 selected artists through a collaborative process. The process is part of a cultural exchange, part digital storytelling lab and part commissioning program.

All selected artists must commit to a minimum of 20 days over the 10 month period. 5 days of which are for attending the creative development days which are the Cultural Exchange, The Masterclasses and Labs and The Global Youth Summit. 5 days will be for prototyping and 10 days for production.

Selected artists will take part in the following.