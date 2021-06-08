Shares

Aiducation Kenya is launching recruitment for new talents into their high school scholarship program through the month of June. Aiducation shall be visiting some regions on the specified dates to recruit at the indicated centres between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All KCPE 2020 candidates that meet the selection criteria are invited to bring copies of the required documents to ensure a smooth application process.

All Ministry of Health guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 shall be observed. Applicants visiting should ensure they wear a mask.

Criteria for selection into the scholarship application process

Must come from a needy background

Have scored 350 marks in KCPE 2020

Invited to join one of the scholarship’s partner secondary schools in Kenya

Demonstrate strong motivation and leadership potential

REGION DATE VENUE Mombasa Monday 7th June Precious Twins Academy Watamu Wednesday 9th June Watamu Primary School Wundanyi Friday 11th June ACK St. James Mbauro – Wundanyi Ikutha Monday 14th June Kiangu Baptist Church – Ikutha Machakos Tuesday 15th June Full Gospel Church – Kyua Nairobi Thursday 17th June Excellent Stars Academy – Mlolongo Nairobi Friday 18th June Dandora Baptist Church Kisumu Monday 21st June Jerusalem Baptist Church – Kisumu Ugunja Wednesday 23rd June Ugunja Social Hall Budalangi Friday 25th June St. Nicholas Catholic Church – Port Victoria Eldoret Monday 28th June Our Lady of Assumption, Majengo

In personal interviews, Aiducation Kenya looks at criteria such as availability of electricity at home, number of electronic devices in the home, what kind of water access, the kind of roof on the home, etc. For Kenya, it is important to know that about 40-50% of all school children in Kenya cannot afford the fees for secondary school so based on these numbers a lot of people are already needy.