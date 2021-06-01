Shares

Meal delivery service, Uber Eats, enables ordering delicious food from your favorite local restaurants as simple as requesting a ride. The Uber Eats app connects clients to a wide variety of local restaurants and food, allowing them to order from their full menus whenever they want.

Customers can examine menus, reviews, and ratings, place orders, and pay for food at participating restaurants using an iOS or Android app or a web browser. The ability to tip for delivery is also available to users. Uber charges a card on file with them for payment. Couriers deliver meals in automobiles, scooters, bikes, or on foot.

According to a recent observation made by UberEats in Kenya, burgers are a solid favorite among Kenyans. Burgers with the softest rolls smothered in a variety of garnishes, poured with sauce, or simply all frills removed for the classic taste.

In regard to the most ordered food, Kenyans ate a lot of beef burgers, since it was the most ordered one, with the largest single order reaching approximately 85 burgers since the beginning of the year. The bacon cheeseburger and the Texan burger took second and third place, respectively.

Nadeem Anjarwalla, General Manager of Uber Eats in Kenya said that building the Uber Eats app in Kenya has been a highlight for them. She added that the company understands Kenyans are looking for a wide selection of their favorite foods, such as the bunned sandwich to suit their cravings. They have focused their efforts through the app on showcasing their diverse selection while providing a platform for business growth and earnings for delivery people and restaurants.

While the classic burger consists of a protein component topped with mayo-whip, lettuce, and a slice of fresh tomato, the taste of the locals is unique. With a side of hot chips, the more well-done and spicier the better. Fried onions and coleslaw were also popular sides, with only a few people ordering a soft drink to accompany their meal.

All orders are shipped by contactless delivery thanks to the app’s leave at door policy, making gratifying any hamburger need as easy as pie. Customers can now send treats and discuss the status of delivery with a simple tracking link, which was introduced to the app during the lockdown.