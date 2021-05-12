Shares

Pangea Accelerator, a Norwegian-based investment platform operating in East Africa, has rolled out a scale-up program to support start-ups and grow them. The aim of the Accelerator program is to gain access to the capital they need to accelerate their enterprises. The program also seeks to help bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and investors, and provide them with the skills they need to take their start-ups to the next level.

The program is looking for the best start-ups in different sectors of the economy. After application, the applicants will be vetted and chosen start-ups will receive access to private funding between Ksh. 53,400,000 – Ksh. 320,400,000 ($0.5 – 3 million). In addition, they will receive tailored coaching sessions to suit their specific business requirements and optimal matching of investors to fund their businesses. Moreover, the start-ups will have the chance to tap into the vast networks that Pangea Accelerator has.

The scale-up program take 18 months long to ensure that the selected start-ups will have all the support they need. The start-ups will receive coaching relevant to the needs of their businesses and will receive funding from different investors. The program also focuses on building long term relationships that will extend beyond the 18-month duration.

“Our program’s design has been tailored to fit the needs of local enterprises based on feedback we received from different start-ups in East Africa,” said Jonas Tesfu, CEO and Co-Founder of Pangea Accelerator.

Pangea Accelerator matches African startups with investors, foundations and development agencies to reach a global scale. You can apply for the funding here.