The Government has announced that Friday, May 14th, 2021, will be a public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr. The announcement was made by Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Security, Dr. Fred Matiang’i.

The holiday is an Islamic festival celebrated to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan. Muslims around the world observe the day to mark the end of the holy month of fasting, where they reflect on their consecrations and the impact on their lives.

This religious Eid is the only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities, making it vary in different localities.

To mark Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims gather in mosques or open spaces and offer two units of prayer called Rakat.

The prayers are followed by a sermon, in which the Imam asks for forgiveness, mercy, and peace for every being across the world. After the prayers, Muslims visit their relatives, friends, and acquaintances or hold large communal celebrations in homes, community centers, or rented halls.

Last year, believers were forced to celebrate from their homes due to the restrictive measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.