Pharmaceutical Company AstraZeneca and Global EverGreening Alliance to restore degraded agricultural and forest lands through planting 120 000 trees. The reforestation initiative will be introduced in Kajiado County, the initiative aligns with with AstraZeneca Global sustainability commitment to environmental protection.

AstraZeneca recognizes the strong connection between a healthy planet and healthy people, and is committed to nurturing environments in which all life can thrive. This initiative aligns to AstraZeneca’s global AZ Forest program which pledged to plant 50 million trees by 2025 in partnership with non-profit global partners One Tree Planted and Global EverGreening Alliance.

The initiative in Kajiado County will harness local knowledge and provide economic opportunities for Small Holder Farmers and rural communities through contracted works such as seed collection, planting and long-term stewardship. The project has engaged approximately 100 Small Holder Farmers to establish nurseries in Kajiado County to nurture the seedings, up to 150 Indigenous and Non-Indigenous business sub-contractors; local seed suppliers and nurseries.

Barbara Nel, AstraZeneca Country President for African Cluster said, “The devastating impacts of drought and wildfires across the globe are a powerful reminder of the impact that the changing climate has on our planet. This is why we are doing our part to help with the reforestation of Kenya. Our AZ Forest program in Kenya, in partnership the Global EverGreening Alliance and in collaboration with government is our commitment to support both a healthy environment and improve socioeconomic development and livelihoods for Kenyans in Kajiado County.”

Dr. Kenneth Namunje, Senior Fellow at Global EverGreening Alliance (GEA) Kenya Chapter, “Global EverGreening Alliance Kenya (GEA), an NGO domiciled in Australia, and our partners continue to impact livelihoods through restoration of farmlands, rangelands and forestlands. We take this opportunity to thank AstraZeneca for sponsoring planting of 120,000 Gliricidia Sepium trees in a 3-year program in Kajiado County and we look forward to more collaboration in the future.”