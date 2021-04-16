Shares

With multiple influences affecting gameplay across Kenyan football including StarTimes endorsements resulting in the expulsion of several teams, it isn’t just the global pandemic which has set Kenyan football back this season.

Some of the biggest news this week hits home as steps are being taken to persuade the government that enough measures are in place to see the sport pick up the pace once again.

Positive letter of continuing gameplay

Writing directly to the Kenyan government, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has pitched their plans on how to proceed with upcoming games if granted the chance to continue the current league.

Leaving the football community in surprise after Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a ban on all sporting activities, the federation has taken it upon themselves to fight their ground and hope to produce a promising result for the remaining games to be played in the halted top-tier which has already seen 16 games played.

With Tusker heading the table with 36 points, leader of the FKF, Mwendwa, has confirmed continuing talks in regards to implementing changes for gameplay, with natural concerns looking forward to World Cup qualifiers which the national team need to be ready for.

Disapproval for ageist remarks towards defender Onyango

Haji Manara, spokesperson for Simba SC, has spoken out against those who made remarks about Kenya defender Joash Onyango being too old to play in the Tanzania Mainland League.

Previously playing for Gor Mahia, Onyango has faced a continuing flurry of taunting remarks from critics, even more so after he assisted a goal from Yanga SC during the Kariakoo Derby.

However, putting those critics back in their place, which even included analysts of the game, Onyango has now been awarded the March player of the month for the club. As the second player to be presented with the award, following after Luis Miquissone, Manara has since made public remarks asking where those doubters are now, and are they still certain the signing is going to fall through.

Aged 28, the prestigious award from the club acknowledges the consistent performance of Onyango and is an initiative derived by Msimbazi giants’ fans.

Also in the news, Onyango has made even more of a name for himself by promising he will put up a fight to help his new team achieve their goals for the current season.

The Best Free Bets for Kenyan Football 2021

Olunga contributes to Timbe transfer

In a recent interview, Kenya’s Timbe revealed that his transfer to Vissel Kobe was partially down to the well-known striker.

Finding himself without a club following his departure from Beijing Renhe, Ayub Timbe has revealed that following the large gap starting in October 2020, it was Olunga who gave the go ahead to sign up for a new deal.

Reflecting on watching multiple games by Kobe prior to signing, Timbe remembers conversations with Olunga and how he talked up the Japanese team as being the team to go for.

The pressure is on for Timbe but he hopes to one day break the record as the fastest football player there is.