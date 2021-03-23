Shares

Angama Mara Safari Lodge has announced the appointment of Azei Lago as the new General Manager. The appointment comes following a search that included hundreds of applications from hospitality professionals, international hoteliers, and safari operators.

Azei becomes the first Kenyan appointed in the General Manager capacity.

“Azei was the stand-out candidate with the appropriate mix of hospitality excellence, fanaticism about guest delight, and a true leader with a history of building and empowering his teams. He is well-loved, well-respected and embodies everything about the Angama Way and our values of respect, honesty, courage, joy, and Ubuntu,” commented Steve Mitchell, Co-Founder.

With an extensive career in the hospitality industry spanning three decades, Azei has been with Angama since its pre-opening, joining as a camp manager and most recently serving as Operations Manager. He succeeds Shannon and Tyler Davis, who are returning to the US after 6 years at the helm of the lodge.

Commenting on his appointment, Azei said, “My DNA is about delighting guests through passionate service. One cannot deliver this alone, and fortunately, this already exists at Angama. As a family grows, it needs familiar stewardship and leadership that shares their same values, ensuring continuity while promoting growth of both the business and the people who work within it. Being in a position where I can continue to make a meaningful change within Angama and in our surrounding communities, is a fulfilment of my dreams.”

Azei traces his generous and welcoming nature back to his upbringing. Raised in a modest Nairobi household that was always full of visitors, both short and long-term, Azei credits his early home life for his career in taking care of guests.

“I know that Azei will be an accomplished steward, and a nurturing, fair, yet uncompromising leader, committed to pushing the team to even greater heights. I am so proud we are rewarding talent from what we call The University of Angama and will now have a fully Kenyan hospitality team caring for our guests,” remarked Nicky Fitzgerald, CEO, Angama.