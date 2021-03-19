Shares

The United Nations in Uganda and Equity Bank Uganda have established new partnerships for acceleration of the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

The new partnership seeks to promote social inclusion and improve economic outcomes for human development as well as contribute to the social economic transformation of Uganda. Additionally, the UN-Equity Bank Joint Program on Enhancing Social Impact through SDGs will focus on Financial Inclusion, Innovation and Shared Prosperity; and Institutional Partnerships, Governance and Shared Leadership.

The collaboration discussions were led by UN Resident Coordinator H.E. Rosa Malango and the leadership of Equity Group Uganda and Equity Group Foundation.

Equity Group, through its regional banking subsidiaries, is already collaborating with UN agencies in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and in other countries. It aims to enhance this partnership in new areas to contribute to the acceleration of the achievement of the SDGs.

Commenting during the signing of the partnership, Dr. James Mwangi, CEO Equity Group, said, “As a Pan-African bank whose purpose is to transform lives and livelihoods, we are excited to scale up our initiatives in partnership with the UN by supporting the growth and recovery of MSMEs during and post the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting women and youth entrepreneurs to scale their skills and businesses and by providing financial inclusion for the most vulnerable populations including the refugee communities.”

The United Nations system in Uganda is comprised of 29 entities that are implementing the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF, 2021 – 2025).

The SDGs, adopted in 2015 by all UN member states of the UN General Assembly, were designed to be a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They are intended to be achieved by the year 2030.

“While the UN remains steadfast in supporting Uganda’s development aspirations especially during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs are still enormous and call for strengthened partnership with other actors,” said Ms. Malango.