Nigerian rapper and singer Ikechukwu Okoronkwo aka Acerbergtm is set to drop his first single, Danca, on March 26th, 2021 in Kenya. His debut EP, called Far From Home, will be released later on 16th April, also in Kenya.

This will be followed by an East African media tour aimed at popularizing the EP and look for avenues to collaborate with local acts.

The Lagos-born star debuted in the music industry last year following the release of his first single, Heartbreak. The single has garnered over 7 million streams across all digital platforms and over 764,000 views on YouTube.

His latest work collection, the Far from Home EP, consists of 6 tracks and showcases his talent of fusing different genres.

Speaking about his love for music, Acebergtm said, “Growing up as a kid, music turned out to be my only escape from peer pressure and other vices which kids my age were involved in such as smoking and street fighting. I got a strong sense of peace and satisfaction every time I heard my favorite songs growing up. My interest grew even more as I got older, I wanted to write, sing, rap, perform just like my favorite artists on TV”

Acerbgtm is signed to Sir Justine World Entertainment record label. He has worked with many other music producers including heavy weights such as Kel P, Phantom and Tempoe, WineXroll as well as JFred, Fredibeat, Oshobeats, Mcomms, Graydon and many more.

Acebergtm is set to give an amazing performance, showcasing his prowess in beat, afro hip hop, and more.