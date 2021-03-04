Shares

Total Kenya has launched new packaging for its range of lubricants including new colors, new labels, and design. The repackaging aims to maintain a distinctive design for consumers to identify Total lubricants easily.

In addition to these new designs, Total Lubricants contributes to the Group’s ambition to become the responsible energy distributor. A reduction in the weight of packaging will prevent air pollution.

The new Lubricants packaging will be unveiled by the Kenyan long-distance runner and marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge who is Total Kenya’s brand partner.

“We have always offered products that are customer centric. But today’s consumer needs customized information about products and how to use them, this has led us to innovate and redesign our lubricants packaging by giving them a new shape, color and label,” said Olagoke Aluko, Managing Director, Total Kenya.

The Total Lubricants package upgrade is a step toward incorporating innovative features that reinforce the proven authenticity of Total products.

Customers can now identify the product they need immediately, with the new color coding; platinum for top-tier, silver for mid-tier and bronze for entry range products.

The new packs offer a new design with a handle that makes it easier to carry and a tamper proof cap, redesigned to make it easier to refill during oil change or oil top up service.

The new packages are being rolled-out gradually as from last year December in every Total service station and authorized distributors around the country.