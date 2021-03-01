Shares

Trust can be defined as a firm belief in the reliability, truth or ability of someone or something. As such when one says that they have trust in something say a product, it means that they believe that it will work as was intended without any disappointments.

Nokia phones have a very rich history spanning decades, from the Mobira Senator which was essentially a car phone that was produced in 1982. To the Mobira Cityman 900 which was produced in 1987, the phone used to weigh 9.8 kgs and became an indicator of status at a time when mobile phones were few and far in between. These phones were the preserve of the wealthy due to how expensive they were unlike nowadays where a phone has become like an additional appendage.

Over the year, Nokia has produced various models of their phones and as they say, when you do something long enough, you become very good at it. A good example of this is the Nokia 3310 which came out in the year 2000 and managed to sell over 126 Million units over the years. This was simply because the phone was so reliable that the only reason you would switch from it is because you wanted an upgrade and not that it had died on you. So popular was the brand that it was brought back to life as a modernized version in the year 2017. These are the kind of stories that help build trust with a brand from a customer’s perspective.

According to Counterpoint Research white paper, Nokia led other phone companies in trust rankings based on four pillars; software, security, build quality and enterprise recommended devices. As a matter of fact, this was the second year in a row that Nokia phones led in the global rankings when it came to providing the fastest software and security updates with the highest share of portfolio recommended for enterprises. The phones also led in build quality by applying tougher tests than the industry average.

When it comes to buying a phone, one considers the build quality which determines how long the phone can last before needing to be replaced. Security which is how often the phone receives updates which keep it secure from hackers. Software essentially looks the user experience, basically how hard or easy is it to operate the phone. Nokia phones tick all these boxes hence the reason that they are leading in the trust ranking when it comes to phone manufacturers.