Tanzanian action movie Nyara (Swahili for The Kidnapping) is set to premiere nationwide in Kenyan cinemas, starting 26th February 2021. The film is distributed by Crimson Multimedia, and will be available to watch in the following cities and cinemas;

Prestige Cinema – Nairobi

Westgate Cinema – Nairobi

Anga Cinema (Diamond Plaza) – Nairobi

Mega Cinema – Kisumu

Motion Cinema – Greenspan Mall

Nyali Cinemax – Mombasa

NuMax Cinema – Uganda

Nyara is the first feature film from the Tanzanian renowned production Wanene Entertainment, one of East Africa’s first content creation company. The movie has been acclaimed as a must-see on the big screen, being Tanzania’s first locally produced action film to be mixed in 5.1 sound. Nyara’s original soundtrack and cameo appearances include bongo stars, DJ Sinyorita, Chid Benz, Weusi and Chin Bees.

The film’s storyline follows the kidnapping of a 7 year old girl called Rehema, the daughter of a rich and successful businessman, Adam. An ex-military serial killer escapes prison without a trace and becomes the leader of a gang of notorious kidnappers in Dar es Salaam. The gang is responsible for kidnapping Rehema at gunpoint.

In a bid to save his daughter, Adam approaches his sister-in-law Faith, for help. Faith is the Head of Police Special Forces undercover unit. She recruits her well trusted, strong team of martial arts fighters, The Dragon Boys. The character of chief investigator Faith is played by Rose Donatus Ndauka, one of Tanzania’s most popular leading actresses in the Bongo Movie scene. She is celebrated for her role in Swahiba (2007).

She portrays overwhelming talent and versatility, alongside the Kung-Fu Dragon Boys consisting of friends, Paul Peter, Baraka Singano and Jimmy Singano. The trio decided to enter the field of Action Movies in 2012, after getting training from Denis Singano who features in Nyara film as Freddie Ludewe, a fugitive and gang leader. In real life Denis is Baraka and Jimmy’s older brother.

Ahead of the film release in Kenya, director of Nyara, Ram Kasongo, says, “Nyara marks the beginning of a new era of possibilities for Bongo movies here in Tanzania. We are excited for Kenyans to experience our first commercial action film that is 100% a Tanzanian production, shot on location in Dar es Salaam. All the stunts were done by the actors themselves and no stunt doubles were involved in the making of the film, and all the costume design, sets and VFX were done by a local team here in Tanzania.”

It took three years to complete the filming of Nyara. The film director hopes that the cinema screenings in Kenya will encourage cross-collaborations between Kenya and Tanzania. This, he believes, will also open doors for East African filmmakers to cross-over into international platforms and cinemas to further build both the film and music industries.