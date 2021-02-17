Shares

Kapa Oils Refineries has announced the appointment of Ogilvy Africa as its creative, digital and media buying agency. The mandate will be run by the Kenya offices of Ogilvy Africa, based in Nairobi.

The appointment comes after a competitive selection process to select an agency that will be responsible for conceptualizing, planning and executing of marketing strategies with Kapa.

“Kapa Oil Refineries is delighted to partner with Ogilvy Africa as our full service creative, digital and media agency. We believe that in line with our strategic objectives of being the go-to FMCG company of choice for providing high quality everyday household products, Ogilvy Africa-Kenya is the right partner. Their omni-channel approach to strategic brand building ties in perfectly with our overall business vision,” said Sid Shah, Kapa Oils Refineries.

Kapa’s operations in the country spans over 6 decades, to become a household name and is involved in manufacturing a wide range of fast-moving consumer goods. The company serves 18 countries in Africa as it continues to position itself as a leader in quality brands across the continent.

“Kapa is one of the biggest success stories amongst home-grown companies from Africa and we are delighted to welcome them to the Ogilvy Africa family. Throughout their history, they have competed and won versus global giants. As we install the Ogilvy to their marketing setup, it’s exciting to have the opportunity to help write the next chapter of their story,” said Vikas Mehta, CEO, Ogilvy Africa.

The Ogilvy Africa team, led by Managing Partner Grace Waweru, will be deployed to work with the marketing team at Kapa. The team comprises of brand strategists, creative directors, social media experts, data-analysts, media planners, buyers and project managers.

Kapa Oils is a leading manufacture of edible oils, margarine, baking powder, detergent powder such as toss, laundry and toilet soaps and glycerine. Its brands include Kasuku, Rina, Chapa Mandashi, Prestige Magarine, Toss among others. The company operates in Kenya and exports a range of products to over 14 African countries serving the COMESA and SADC markets.