Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, has celebrated the opening of its latest branch at the Diani Centre Point Plaza in Diani, Kwale County.

This is the first Carrefour store to be opened in Kwale County and the second within the coastal region. This expansion forms part of Carrefour’s commitment to bringing more accessible shopping experiences to Kenyan customers.

As part of the Carrefour Market family, smaller and accessible Carrefour stores have adapted to their customer base. The store boasts 1,000 square meters of selling area as part of the initial first phase opening, which will be expanded to 1,800 square meters in the final phase.

Upon completion, the Carrefour Market will offer over 20,000 assorted goods and products. It will include a fresh fruit and vegetable section, a fresh fishery, a butchery counter, as well as a home-made bakery section.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, “So far, the response from our customers at our City Mall branch in Mombasa has been overwhelmingly positive and this second store aims to target and serve an even bigger customer base in Kwale County.”

The retail chain’s plan is to hire 100% of its employees locally, the opening of the Carrefour Market will employ more than 130 people, creating both direct and indirect job opportunities.

“Our people are our greatest asset and our plan to hire all our employees from right here in Kenya shows Carrefour’s efforts to develop and empower local talent. As a brand we are committed to investing in the careers of our communities as much as the growth of our industry,” added Mr. Moreau.

In its effort to support the growth and prosperity of the Kenyan community, the Carrefour Market will stock local fresh produce sourced from the farmers around the country. This ensures that the revenues benefit the local supply chain and the farmers.

Carrefour already operates eight stores in Nairobi and one in Mombasa with plans to open two more stores in Nairobi and another store in Shanzu Mall.