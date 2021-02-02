Shares

Travellers flying on Jambojet can now book and pay for their flights in a flexible payment plan for bookings made at least 60 days in advance.

This follows the introduction of a ticketing product dubbed Jaza polepole. Passengers will be required to make a down payment of as low as Ksh. 2,670 per person as part of the flexible payment plan and the balance paid in three instalments. Passengers using this platform will have up to 2 hours to make any changes to their booking after the initial deposit has been made.

“We are continuously innovating to provide our customers products and services that are tailor made to offer flexible, convenient and affordable travel. We understand the tough economic times and would want to ensure we cushion our customers, so that they are still able to travel when they want to,” said Karanja Ndegwa, Acting Managing Director, Jambojet.

Passengers are required to complete paying for their tickets within 21 days prior to the date of travel to any of Jambojet’s destinations. Jambojet fare rules and booking terms and conditions will apply in case of cancellation or changes to the original booking.

The payment plan is as below:

60 days prior to travel – 50% of price of ticket

30 days prior to travel – 90% of price of ticket

21 days prior to travel – 100% of price of ticket

Customers can book their tickets through all existing distribution channels including the Jambojet website, Progressive Web App, sales offices and travel agents.

Since inception in 2014, Jambojet has flown over 3.5 million passengers, 30% of whom are first time flyers to its destinations in Eldoret, Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda, Entebbe and Kigali from its hub in Nairobi.

The airline recently launched direct flights from Mombasa to Kisumu via Eldoret, as well as charter services in line with its strategic growth plan.