Friendship Containers Manufacturing company has launched a new production plant at Tatu City industrial park, expanding its presence in the fast-growing Special Economic Zone near Nairobi.

The plant, sits on a five-acre plot in the Tatu City 5,000 acre Special Economic Zone. Products in the range include metal cans and closers for the food as well as professional products, rigid injection molded container and compression molded caps for both food and beverage packaging.

“The demand for Tatu Industrial Park has never been stronger, thanks to our world-class infrastructure and a conducive trading environment. We are pleased to welcome Friendship to Tatu City and support their contribution to Kenya’s economic growth.” said Tito Oduk, Director, Industrial Operations, Tatu City.

Friendship containers has a proven track record of supplying high-quality goods to its customers all over East Africa for the last 43 years.

The launch of a new production plant has been viewed as another sign of investor confidence in the wider Tatu City development, where schools and businesses are already open, and a range of houses that suits all incomes.

Commenting on the project, Arun Shah, Managing Director of Friendship Containers said, “Our new home in the Tatu City Special Economic Zone has not only given us ample space to expand our operations but also a business-friendly environment that facilitates local, regional and international trade”

The multi-million shilling investment by Friendship follows announcements by other companies building facilities at Tatu Industrial Park, including Chandaria Industries, Africa Logsitics Properties, Dormans, Unilever, Kim-Fay and Maxam. Tatu Industrial Park comprises serviced land suitable for non-polluting light industrial, assembly and warehouse and logistic uses.