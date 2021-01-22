Shares

Showmax has announced the premiere of the third season of Kalasha award – nominated drama series, Monica. The new season is expected to bring more drama, twists and turns.

The series is created and produced by Scolly Cheruto (Twisted) and directed by Neil Schell (Rush, Saints). It follows Brenda Wairimu in the titular role of Monica, a girl from the ghetto who schemes her way to the top, threatening her love life, friendships and family bonds in the process.

A recent interview with the Show’s main characters; Brenda Wairimu, Raymond Ofula, Joyce Maina, Fidel Maithya, Sam Komora and Ephy Saint, gave viewers a glimpse of what to expect in the new season.

What fans can expect

While Monica struggles to fight for her place among the high and mighty, everyone is waiting to see what happens to her relationship with her childhood love Mariga and whether it will stand its biggest test yet.

However, Ephy is optimistic about Mariga’s place in Monica’s life this season. “At first there was a lot of deception and grey areas but now he understands more of what his role is in her Monica life…and also the fact that he has fallen more in love with her. For some reason, he feels like she’s damaged and he wants to fix her,” he says.

According to Fidel, Monica’s other love interest, Bob, isn’t lying low either, as his personal life and emotions take centre stage in season 3. After all, being the governor’s son, he’s Monica’s ticket to the good life she desires.

“It feels great to be back. There are some emotional bits in this coming season which were challenging to me as an actor, which I’ve embraced wholly,” Fidel said.

For Joyce Maina, fans can expect a more mature Vivian that is “completely different from the Vivian we see in season 1 and 2, even though some things still remain the same.”

In the final episode of season 2, Vivian’s secret relationship with Mike (Sam Komora) was discovered by her father, the Governor, who was not too happy to see his daughter dating the help.

It seems that the relationship survived the scare as the two now look to solidify their union in the new season. “The secret is out so there’s no more hiding. He (Mike) feels like he’s being accepted by the family…he has a better job, he’s graduated and he’s really going for what he wants and that’s Vivian,” Sam says.

Viewers can watch the first two episodes of Monica Season 3 now on Showmax, with more episodes being released weekly.

Other series that have debuted on Showmax are; Maisha Mkanda, which debuted for its second season on 11th January and Swahili Documentary Vote for Kibera, which debuted on 18th January, 2021.