Pay TV service DStv offers various entertainment options for its customers. Through the service, customers are able to access sports, movies, series, documentaries, religious content and news.

DStv packages include DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access. They also have add-on packages that customers can subscribe to.

DStv is an acronym for Digital Satellite Television and is a satellite TV service owned by Multichoice, a South Africa. It operates in Africa and it was launched in the 1995. It has over 11.9 million subscribers in countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

To pay for the DStv service, you can use the following options;

How to Pay for DStv via M-Pesa

Get to M-Pesa and Choose Lipa na M-PESA, then Pay Bill. Enter the DStv Mpesa Pay bill number, 444900. Enter your DStv Smart Card number (the Smart Card number is on the card in the decoder) Then, enter the amount to pay. M-PESA asks you for your M-Pesa PIN. Enter your PIN. Double-check and confirm that you have entered the right information and hit OK to send and complete the M-PESA transaction. You will receive a transaction confirmation SMS from M-Pesa when you are done.

How to pay for DStv via KCB app

Select “Transact Icon > Pay Bill > Other Billers” Select “DSTV” Enter Customer number in Account No. Enter Amount to pay and submit.

How to pay for DStv via Absa Kenya app

Tap ‘Login’ Go to ‘Transfers’ Select ‘Pay Bill’ If you have already saved the biller, you can choose ‘Existing Payee’ and simply enter the amount to pay and account to debit. If not, choose ‘New Payee’. Choose the biller type and enter in your account/reference number Choose which account you would like to pay from. Enter in the amount to pay and submit. You will be asked to confirm the amount. You may need to enter in the one-time passcode (OTP) sent to your phone.

The transaction should reflect on your balance under ‘Accounts’.

How to pay for DStv using Equity Bank’s Eazzy app: