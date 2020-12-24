Shares

Times have changed and men are finally making an effort to look good. Dressing well is not only a form of good manners but also a reflection of who we are. As such, it’s necessary to pay attention to the clothes you wear as they define who you are. We’re not saying you should dress up like Dapper Brother or Eli Mwenda. However, there are basics that every man should have whether you’re fashion conscious or not.

Having a few basic fashion items can make a big difference to your personal style as they offer a wide range of ways to style yourself. Here are some essentials that every man should have in his closet.

1. Denim Jacket

Denim jackets offer multiple layering options which make it a wardrobe staple for every man. Additionally, it goes well with almost every style whether you prefer a smart casual or a fully casual look. you can ditch the suit jacket and wear a denim jacket on Casual Fridays at the office. The best way to layer a denim jacket is with a hoodie. However, you can layer it with other coats and sweaters like a sweatshirt or a trench coat.

2. Sweatpants

Have you ever wanted to step out of the house for a few minutes but changed your mind because you didn’t want the stress of wearing jeans? Sweatpants are the ideal loungewear for the weekend. Whether you’re staying indoors or meeting up with the boys for drinks, they’ll save you the trouble and discomfort of getting dressed up. You can pair sweatpants with a plain white t-shirt and classic sneakers like Stan Smiths or Converse.

3. A Timeless Watch

You should invest in accessories as well. For men, the most basic accessory is a timeless watch. It complements your outfit and makes you look effortlessly chic. You can go for a neutral watch that goes with every outfit to save on some money. However, if you really want to upgrade your style, try to invest in two or more timepieces that you can alternate with different looks.

4. A Nice Wallet

Mwanaume ni wallet, for sure. Apart from a watch, the next thing most people notice about a man is his wallet. This is where you keep your business cards, bank cards, and of course, some cash. Therefore, it needs to stand out so as to make a good impression. Your wallet could be empty but if it looks good, you’ll have the confidence to take it out in public. Make sure your wallet is of good quality because a wrinkled wallet is not a good look.

5. Backpack

Backpacks were mostly reserved for college kids but more working-class men are embracing this style. it’s an essential item to have not only for its fashionable quality but also for its function. Backpacks are more convenient when it comes to carrying your belongings. You can easily fit a laptop, gym clothes, water bottle, and other necessities. Not to mention, they go well with a suit.

6. Socks

Whether you prefer neutral colours or colorful happy socks, it’s important to have a number of them in your closet. Having a selection of socks ensures that they remain in good condition saving you an embarrassing situation. Additionally, you can make a subtle fashion statement with your socks. Some prominent figures like Larry Madowo have been known for their interesting choice in socks.

7. A Polo Shirt

Polo shirts are a good blend between casual and official. You can wear them to a business meeting or a family gathering. As such, you should have at least one or two polo shirts in your closet. For a casual look, polos go well with khaki shorts or pants. For a more formal look, you can style your polo shirt with official pants. Ensure you go for high-quality polos as cheaper ones wear out quickly after a few washes.

8. A Black Suit

Finally, every adult man should have a black suit in his closet. It simply makes you look like you have your life in order. This is also essential for those gala nights, office lunches, and fancy dates to make a lasting impression at each event. Ensure you get a tailor-made suit as a baggy suit is not a good look. You can also go for a different colour this a black suit is a classic.