Huawei Kenya has concluded a 3-day virtual training for 59 women entrepreneurs from 24 different organizations on integrating new technologies into their businesses. The training, under the Women in Technology Huawei (WITH) program, worked towards equipping the trainees with knowledge on how artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and cloud Computing would enhance their business operations.

Out of the 88 trainees, 59 successfully completed the training hours required, hence being awarded with their certificates of completion.

This is the second group to receive cutting edge training in technology. The program is intended to foster financial inclusivity whilst encouraging the participants to integrate transformative technologies within their respective businesses or organizations. This helps to drive innovation and growth within their respectful organizations.

Brenda Omuse, a trainee, and founder of The Budget Kitchen, applauded Huawei for building capacity within SMEs. She acknowledged the company’s efforts towards teaching Women Owned Businesses how to integrate advanced technologies in bridging the digital gap, all while opening them up to the possibilities they present.

“The training on big data highlighted the need for SMEs to be open to growing, utilizing and monetizing their data,” noted Jackline Migot, a trainee from SME Founders Association.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has served various institutions with unprecedented challenges. This has in turn triggered various executives to rethink their digital strategies. It has also forced them to re-evaluate their ability to adapt to change and acquire skills that would make them and their employees to remain competitive.

“The training not only catered to Huawei’s partners but also new participants with the aim of helping women-owned SMEs learn from a global organization such as Huawei, sharing and joining in our vision through knowledge sharing.” Maureen Mwaniki WITH Director and Vice director, delivery operation.

Women In Technology by Huawei operates under 6 main pillars with the aim of empowering women in Science. Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through mentorship and training. The program has offered training to over 300 participants since its inception in 2019.