Homeboyz Entertainment PLC has today listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) under the Growth Enterprise Market Segment (GEMS) following approvals from the regulator.

Under the listing, Homeboyz will list 63.2 Million shares at a price of Ksh 4.60 per share under the ticker HBE. AIB-AXYS are the transaction advisors (formerly AIB Capital). Prior to the listing, Homeboyz was been part of the NSE Ibuka incubation program and was the tenth company to join in May 2019.

NSE’s Ibuka is a 10 month program where small and medium-sized companies are prepared for possible listing in the future. The program allows firms to access experts on listing, financial advisors and other consultants.

Homeboyz Entertainment will join the Growth Enterprise Market Segment (GEMS) at the NSE by introduction. Companies listed on the GEMS include; Home Afrika, Flame Tree, Kurwitu, and Nairobi Business Ventures which is currently suspended from trading.

Homeboyz Entertainment financials were released after the shares had started trading, check them out below;