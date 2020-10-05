Shares

Safaricom Foundation has donated various medical equipment to two health facilities that are located in Kibra Constituency in Nairobi. The two hospitals are St. Mary’s hospital and Mary Rice Centre in Kibra and the donation was made through its Ndoto Zetu initiative.

St. Mary’s hospital who were facing difficulties in attending to patients in a catchment area of 2,000. The hospital received incubators, ultrasound machines, delivery beds, hospital beds, microscope, sanction pumps, waiting room chairs and shelves all worth Ksh. 500,000. Mary Rice Centre Kenya, which takes care of 80 children living with disabilities in Kibra, received therapy equipment valued at Ksh. 300,000.

“Through this equipment, we hope these facilities can achieve the much-needed early intervention to avoid maternal deaths and also ensure that children with disabilities acquire life skills that make them independent,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

In the last two months the foundation, through Ndoto Zetu has donated equipment worth Ksh. 7.1 million to 19 health facilities across the country.

Through the initiative, Safaricom Foundation asks individual Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that will have a positive impact on their communities. During the first phase of the initiative last year, the foundation implemented over 300 projects across 40 counties at the cost of KES 30 Million reaching more than 50,000 people.