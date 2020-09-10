Shares

There’s nothing that hits that sweet spot just right like refreshing drinks on a warm day. Every

once in a while, we crave a delicious drink to quench our thirst but don’t have the time to prepare it. However, this should be the least of your worries. There are lots of easy recipes that will leave your toes curling and takes a few minutes to prepare. If you’re in the mood to pamper your taste buds, these refreshing drinks are fruity, fun and easy-to-make.

1. Mint & Mango Green Tea

The mint, mango and green tea flavours blend well together to create a delicious and refreshing drink. It’s also packed with nutrients to boost your immunity.

Ingredients

1 mango (peeled and chopped)

Fresh mint

4 green tea bags

¼ cup of sugar

Method

Put half the mango in a saucepan with sugar and water then cook for 10 minutes. Strain the liquid and let it cool. Pour boiling water into cups and put the green tea bags. Strain the tea bags then leave them to cool. When cold, pour the mango syrup in the green tea and top with the diced mangos, mint and lemon slices. Stir and serve.

2. Sparkling Pineapple Ginger Ale

You can make you favourite ginger flavoured soda more refreshing and healthy by combining it with pineapple juice. If you don’t have a sweet tooth, you’ll love this recipe. The ginger flavour neutralizes the pineapples sweetness giving it a tangy kick to stimulate your taste buds.

Ingredients

Pineapple pieces

300ml ginger flavoured soda

2 cups of pineapple juice

Method

Combine the pineapple juice and soda in a large jag. Stir well and serve into glasses. Garnish with pineapple slices.

3. Peanut Butter Milkshake

You don’t have to wait to go to a café to have a milkshake when you can make this delicious,

filling and refreshing drink at home. Additionally, it’s an effortless and rewarding process since

most of the ingredients are ready to make. If you have children, this is about to be their favourite drink. Not to mention, it’s very healthy.

Ingredients

1 cup of plain yogurt

½ cup of peanut butter

2 bananas (peeled and sliced)

½ cup of milk

Method

Add all the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Chopped bananas blend more evenly than whole bananas. Pour into glasses or mason jars and serve.

4. Berry Sangria

Bottomless sangria isn’t just a favorite happy hour drink; it makes one of the most refreshing

drinks. This is a great drink to prepare if you’re hosting a party on a warm day. However, you

can enjoy a glass of berry sangria alone. The best part is that it takes less than 5 minutes to

prepare and you don’t need to blend or peel anything.

Ingredients

1 Bottle of Rose Wine

300 ml of lemon/lime soda

2 cups of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

¼ cup of sugar

Method

Add the wine, berries and sugar in a large jag and mix them together. Let the concoction chill in the fridge for an hour then serve with lemon soda.

5. Cold Brew Coffee Float

Cold brew is a popular drink for hot days that leaves you feeling rejuvenated all day long.

However, it can taste and look plain. If you want to add a new twist to this classic drink, this a

great recipe to try. Besides, everybody loves a good excuse to have ice cream.

Ingredients

2 cups of cold brew coffee

4 scoops of coffee flavoured ice cream

1 tablespoon of lemon/lime soda

Melted chocolate

Method

Prepare black coffee and store it in the fridge overnight. Melt some chocolate in the microwave and coat the rim of your glasses with it. Place the glasses in the fridge to dry for 30 minutes. Add two scoops of ice cream in each glass and top with the cold brew. Splash the lemon/lime soda on the drink and garnish with chocolate syrup.

6. Watermelon Lemonade

When you combine lemonade and watermelon, you get the perfect drink for a hot day. The

vibrant red colour is irresistible and it tastes as good as it looks. You can prepare this when you

need a light and refreshing drink to quench your thirst. It’s also a great party drink since it

doesn’t require as many ingredients and you’ll be done in no time.

Ingredients

¾ cup of fresh lemon juice

¼ cup of sugar

6 cups of seedless watermelon

4 cups of cold water

Watermelon slices and mint for garnish

Method

Add watermelon in a blender and blend until pureed. Strain into a bowl and add water, lemon juice and sugar. Mix them well. Chill in the refrigerator for an hour. Serve into glasses and garnish with watermelon slices and mint.

7. Cucumber, Apple & Spinach Juice

Most of us don’t like the taste of cucumbers and spinach but when mixed with apple juice, this

becomes a surprising delicious drink. It’s great to start your day in a healthy and rejuvenating

way.

Ingredients

1 cucumber (chopped)

300ml apple juice

A bunch of spinach

¼ cup of Lime juice

Method

Put the vegetables, apple juice and lime juice in a blender. Blend until smooth and pour the drink into glasses.

8. Mimosa Margarita

Mimosas are a celebrated brunch beverage and margaritas are a popular cocktail. The two make one of the best combos and the most refreshing drinks.

Ingredients

1 bottle of champagne

300ml orange juice

¼ lime juice

½ cup of tequila

Lemon wedges and salt for garnish

Method

Combine the orange juice, lime juice and tequila in a large jag. Stir well then rim the glasses with lemon slice and dip in salt. Serve the mixture and top with champagne. Garnish with orange and lemon slices.

9. Frozen Hot Cocoa

Rain or shine, we can’t help craving a cup of hot cocoa. When the weather is a bit too hot, you

can turn it into a refreshing drink with this recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of cocoa

Whipped cream

2 teaspoons of sugar.

Chocolate shavings

Ice

Method

Put the cocoa, milk and ice in a blender and blend till smooth. Pour the mixture into a glass and top with whipped cream and chocolate shaving.

10. Spiced Ice Coffee

This is another beverage that you can drink all day long. The spices add a twist to a regular iced coffee to give this classic drink a whole new flavour.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of coffee

2 cups of water

¼ teaspoon of cinnamon

¼ teaspoon of cloves

Method