Staycations are ideal to unwind and take a breather from the hassle and bustle of life. They provide a hassle-free vacation for people looking to spend some alone time or quality time with loved ones. As the demand for quick weekend getaways has grown in the country, lots of awesome staycation spots have emerged. Here are some awesome staycation spots in Kenya.

1. The Emakoko, Nairobi



This lodge offers a treat for animal lovers. Located in the heart of Nairobi National Park, it boasts of breathtaking scenery, world-class rooms and excellent service. Whether you prefer the indoors or outdoors, The Emakoko caters to all preferences. The infinity pool and rooms overlooking the park provides a cool background to unwind while animal-watching. It costs Ksh 25,000 per person per night.

2. Banana Farmhouse, Kiambu

Located 20km from Nairobi, the Banana Farmhouse offers a relaxing staycation in Kiambu’s rural setup. It’s run by a couple who converted their family home into a Ben and Breakfast. As a result, the farmhouse feels like a home away from home with charming rooms and home-made meals. At Ksh 10,000 per night, per room for two people, it offers top-notch quality at an affordable price that will make your stay enjoyable and worth-while.

3. Rock And Sea Resort, Watamu



This dreamy resort is praised for its unique infrastructure. The “bubble” suites sitting on a wooden platform come alive under the starry nights of Watamu offering a fairytale-like staycation that will leave a lasting impression. During the day, you can take a short stroll to the beach and cool off in the stunning turquoise-green waters. This magical experience costs Ksh. 34,000 per night.

4. Miti Mbili, Kajiado



This charming cottage is located at Champagne Ridge, home to the famous Olepolos, and offers a great weekend stay for a couple at Ksh 10,000 per night or a group of 6 at Ksh 17,000 per night. It has a large veranda that’s great for sundowners and Instagram-worthy moments. It’s simply yet beautifully decorated appealing to both younger and older visitors. While there, you can enjoy the serene views, nyama choma at the many roast joints and swimming.

5. Ngong House, Nairobi



The Ngong House is like a treehouse for adults. With wooden structures and boho décor, visitors can enjoy a wonderful stay with a bit of an adventure. Additionally, the lodge provides delicious meals, beautiful views and well-furnished rooms. It’s a great staycation spot without driving too far from Nairobi. A night costs Ksh 4,000 for two adults.

6. Swahili House, Ukunda



For those looking for a quiet staycation in the Coast, Swahili House is a great choice. Located in an isolated area surrounded by greenery, the house provides a secluded and relaxing ambiance to its visitors. Additionally, the main house resembles classic Swahili houses while the separate rooms resemble traditional huts. There are a number of pools and a spectacular beach front along the property. It costs Ksh 11,000 per night.

7. Sirville Lodge, Elementaita



Built on the shores of Lake Elementaita, Sirville Lodge provides a scenic retreat with plenty of activities within the property for a fun staycation. For couples, you can have a romantic dinner setup by the lake and thrill seekers can ride quad bikes around the large compound. Though the lake’s access point is about 7km from the property, you can still watch the beautiful flamingos from your room. You can also spot a number of birds are the various feeding areas within the

lodge or you can simply enjoy a lazy day on the well-manicured lawns while children have a designated playground to enjoy. A stay here costs Ksh 11,000 per night for two adults.

8. Tafaria Castle, Nyeri



Tafaria, derived from the Swahili word meaning thanks, lives up to its name as it offers royalty- like experience. Surrounded by the beautiful Aberdares Ranges and Mt. Kenya, guests can enjoy scenic views, fresh air and a quiet stay which is ideal for a rejuvenating staycation. Since the castle is built on a hill, you can enjoy a stunning view of Mt. Kenya from the comfort of your room. It costs Ksh 15,000 per night for two adults.

9. The Ark, Aberdares



What’s more exciting than a staycation in the middle of a game park? Much like The Emakoko, The Ark offers a scenic stay with excellent service that will give you value for your money. It’s built to resemble an ark which makes it look interesting to arriving guests and park visitors. Inside, The Ark is furnished with modern yet earthy décor to match its surroundings. Guests can enjoy an array of facilities within the lodge including a library and cozy bar. The lodge’s selling point is its floodlit watering hole which attracts herds of wild animals all day long. A stay at this unique lodge costs Ksh 21,000 per night for 2 adults.

10. Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi



If you crave a night or two of pampering and luxury, you should consider a stay at the Radisson Blu Hotel. This world-class hotel has everything you need for the perfect staycation in the city. The ambience offers a serene getaway from the noise while still staying within the city borders. Additionally, the hotel resembles a high-end resident apartment building making it feel homey. A standard room for one adult costs Ksh.11,000 per night.