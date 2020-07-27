Shares

NGR Radio has launched the first ever digital mainstream awards in the Kenyan market which are dubbed the NRG FANFAVE Awards.

The radio station known for its multi-platform entertainment experience, will through the NRG FANFAVE Awards celebrate Kenyan artistes, personalities and other young talents who are making great impact in the Creative Arts.

The awards ceremony also seeks to motivate young people to showcase their various talents in the Music & Creative industry. It will further celebrate true agents of positive change, the truly inspiring personalities and change makers in the industry.

“Everything NRG RADIO does is to empower young Musicians & Creatives. Our central ethos for the Awards is to be more than just an Awards ceremony, to connect and showcase creative work through different platforms especially with this new way of life that has been handed to us.” Kevin B, NRG Radio Head of Broadcast said.

The Awards voting opened on the 24th of July 2020 from 4 pm via the website nrg.radio

The NRG FANFAVE Awards 2020 categories include;

1. FAN FAVE Male Artist of The Year (OTY)

2. FAN FAVE Female Artist OTY

3. FAN FAVE Group OTY

4. FAN FAVE Rising Star OTY

5. FAN FAVE Gospel Act OTY

6. FAN FAVE Song OTY

7. FAN FAVE Hip Hop Song OTY

8. FAN FAVE Gengetone song OTY

9. FAN FAVE Collabo OTY

10. FAN FAVE TV Star OTY

11. FAN FAVE County OTY

12. FAN FAVE Campus Radio OTY

13. FAN FAVE YouTuber OTY

14. FAN FAVE Twitter Boss OTY

15. FAN FAVE Blogger OTY

16. FAN FAVE InstaBoss OTY

17. FAN FAVE Comedian OTY

18. FAN FAVE Style Icon OTY

19. FAN FAVE Sports Icon OTY

20. FAN FAVE Catchphrase OTY

21. FAN FAVE Africa’s Finest Award OTY

22. FAN FAVE Mathree OTY

23. FAN FAVE Actor/Actress OTY

24. FAN FAVE Content Creators OTY

25. FAN FAVE Male DJ OTY

26. FAN FAVE Female DJ OTY