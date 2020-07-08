Shares

Safaricom has launched an Android Tv Box as part of its strategy to bring its home fibre to more homes. Unlike previous Tv boxes sold by the telco, this one comes with Google and Netflix certification which means that one can be able to stream Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Youtube among others.

The box is “plug and play” meaning that customers can easily connect it to their TVs and Home WiFi network without need of a technician. It can support up to 4K HD resolution providing viewers with super-clear video clarity.

Also, one will be able to use their voice to perform different functions on the box such as searching for shows, movies or apps. It further supports playing back of recorded movies, TV shows and photos through USB flash disks and MicroSD Memory Cards.

The Box is available at Safaricom Shops and on Masoko for a KES. 6,999 offer with no monthly costs.

Technical Specifications;