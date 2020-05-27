Shares

KCB Foundation has announced that it has donated Ksh. 2.5 million to Kenyan victims of flooding that has taken place in various parts of the country.

Beneficiaries of the fund include households hit by floods in Budalangi, Busia County. The funding, to be expended through the KCB Kenya Port Victoria branch, will see affected families access basic items that will be supplied by businesses that bank with us and who own shops in the locality.

This will be done by drawing from the community’s own economic eco-system as it will incorporate buying from the local businesses, mainly community kiosks or local shops in the rural areas. This support will also act as mitigation for micro-businesses hard hit by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

“By adopting this approach, we seek to spur the local economy by creating demand for local small businesses as an inbuilt immediate by-product of our support”, said KCB Foundation Managing Director Jane Mwangi.

In a bid to enforce safety measures, and avoiding handling of cash, in the wake of COVID-19, the branch will purchase the essential items that will then be distributed to the beneficiaries at the over 70 camps for the displaced.

“We have organised this support by subdividing beneficiaries into different vulnerability groups; apart from basic food items, the girls will be given sanitary pads while pregnant women, lactating mother, the elderly and persons with disability will be provided with mosquito nets,” added the MD.

Last month, KCB Group extended similar support to flood victims in West Pokot County through the KCB Foundation’s Tuungane initiative, as part of the KCB Foundation’s humanitarian intervention to communities.