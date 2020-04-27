Jambojet has appointed Karanja Ndegwa as the acting Managing Director

Shares

The board of Jambojet the regional low cost carrier has appointed Mr. Karanja Ndegwa as the acting Managing Director with effect from May 1,2020.

Mr. Ndegwa is currently the airline’s Chief Financial Officer and will take on the new role until a substantive Managing Director for Jambojet has been recruited and appointed. He takes over from Mr. Allan Kilavuka, who was appointed the Kenya Airways Plc Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kilavuka will continue serving on the Board of Jambojet as a Non-Executive Director.

He holds a degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Nairobi, he is also a Certified Public Accountant. He has over 20 years’ experience in the aviation industry, 12 of which have been in leadership positions.

Prior to joining Jambojet in 2014, he worked at Kenya Airways in different capacities, rising to the position of Manager – Revenue Accounting. He served as the Head of Finance at Jambojet, before being appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the airline in 2016.